Angola: State Secretary Advocates Increase in Postgraduate Staff

Luanda — Angola needs highly qualified staff in the areas of agriculture and fisheries, health, engineering and technologies linked to civil construction, telecommunications and renewable energy to cope with its technological and scientific development.

That statement came from the secretary of state for higher education, Eugénio Silva, when he was speaking at a seminar on postgraduate studies, held this Thursday at a joint initiative of the Ministry for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, the European Union and Expertise France.

According to him, the postgraduate rate is still low for the needs of the country and such courses are expensive, inhibiting many graduates from opting for such a degree.

In order to address this issue, the supervising ministry provides 1,000 post-graduate scholarships per year to support candidates and increase demand.

This measure aims to increase the supply in the area of science and technology and to increase the access of women, fewer in postgraduate staff, promoting gender equality.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation controls 4,000 students, an insufficient number for the country's needs in terms of highly qualified staff.

This seminar aims mainly to present preliminary results of a diagnosis on the situation of postgraduates