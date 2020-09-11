Angola: State Secretary Advocates Increase in Postgraduate Staff

11 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola needs highly qualified staff in the areas of agriculture and fisheries, health, engineering and technologies linked to civil construction, telecommunications and renewable energy to cope with its technological and scientific development.

That statement came from the secretary of state for higher education, Eugénio Silva, when he was speaking at a seminar on postgraduate studies, held this Thursday at a joint initiative of the Ministry for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, the European Union and Expertise France.

According to him, the postgraduate rate is still low for the needs of the country and such courses are expensive, inhibiting many graduates from opting for such a degree.

In order to address this issue, the supervising ministry provides 1,000 post-graduate scholarships per year to support candidates and increase demand.

This measure aims to increase the supply in the area of science and technology and to increase the access of women, fewer in postgraduate staff, promoting gender equality.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation controls 4,000 students, an insufficient number for the country's needs in terms of highly qualified staff.

This seminar aims mainly to present preliminary results of a diagnosis on the situation of postgraduates

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.