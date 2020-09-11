Nigeria: Badminton Star, Olofua Dreams Tokyo 2021 Olympics Ticket

African badminton champion in doubles, Godwin Richard Olofua has said he is working extra hard to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

He also expressed confidence that his solid partnership with Anuoluwapo Opeyori will help in making his dream come true.

The duo who have dominated the doubles event in Nigeria since 2017 and are current holders of the title in Africa are aiming at their first Olympics appearance.

Ranked 44 in the world, the young Nigerians are within qualification range but will have to play more international tournaments to garner additional points that will guarantee them the ticket.

Following the reopening of sporting activities by the government, training has resumed in earnest and Olofua is optimistic that if given the necessary support, they will do the nation proud by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

He said "I am enjoying a very healthy rivalry with Opeyori. You know we are both from Lagos State and we started together. When we started, we said nobody is going to beat us.

"We said we would only beat each other in tournaments but we won't allow anybody to beat us. Interestingly, since we became national players, nobody has beaten us in Nigeria.

"Opeyori and I are friends on and off badminton court. So the bond is so strong and together, we are working hard to qualify for the Olympics.

"I want to assure Nigerians that despite the COVID-19 setback, my Olympics dream is intact and I will continue to work towards it."

The 21-year old who is a student of Human Kinetics at the University of Lagos also expressed confidence that the Badminton Federation under Frank Orbih will give the necessary support.

Qualifying tournaments for the 2021 Olympics will commence in January.