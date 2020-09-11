Nigeria: UN and Bauchi State Sign Partnership Agreement Under the Delivery As One Initiative, Coordinated By WHO

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has expressed optimism on the potential impact of the United Nations Delivery as One (DaO) interventions in the state.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of DaO partnership agreement, the Governor informs the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon and other heads of UN agencies that ,"I will incorporate the recommendations of the DaO plan into 'My Bauchi Project'. The Governor described the DaO workplan as a collective effort of the state and partner agencies to implement developmental programmes to the people of Bauchi state. "I hereby direct the State Planning Commission to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the DaO workplan and provide me with regular feedback", the Governor added.

In his response, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Nigeria described COVID-19 as, "an X-ray that has revealed the fractures of the fragile skeleton of the societies, we have built laying bare risks including inadequate health systems, gaps in social protection, structural inequalities, environmental degradation and the climate change related crisis."

He noted the need for government and development partners to work together to find innovative solutions to turn this human tragedy into a generational opportunity to build back better, a more equal and sustainable world. "Building back better demands strengthening democratic governance, human rights protection and the rule of law, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", he said.

The UN Delivery as One Joint Work plan for Bauchi State commits an investment of over 5.8 billion naira to the people of Bauchi State with the UN contributing over 4.4 billion naira. This investment is in 3 main result areas of the UN Nigeria Sustainable Development Partnership Framework namely (1). Governance, Human Rights Peace and Security; (2). Equitable Quality Basic Services including Health, Education, WASH; (3). Sustainable and inclusive Growth and Development.

The WHO Representative (WR), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo who supported the UN Resident Coordinator during the signing ceremony, described the DaO workplan for Bauchi state as a strategic document that allows all UN agencies to align their priorities with government plans. Dr Mulombo made the remarks earlier, during an interactive session with representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as key UN Agencies in Bauchi State.

According to him, successful implementation of the DaO workplan has the potential to address the needs of the 6.9 million people of Bauchi State, while ensuring that the desired results are achieved in the most efficient ways.

On the contributions of WHO to the achievement of key objectives in Bauchi state under the DaO initiative, the WR listed among others, the development of the Bauchi state health financing policy and strategy, health workforce profile, human resource mobilization strategy, facilitation of the full accreditation of four frontline health training institutions in the state, the establishment of three skill laboratories, the printing of over 1000 copies of academic books and the provision of three 32-sitter coaster buses to health training institutions.

While recognizing the Bauchi State Governor as a Polio Eradication Champion, for his contribution towards making Nigeria polio-free, Dr Mulombo urged the State to assiduously work towards the implementation of the Bauchi State Strategic Health Development Plan. This will entail, including timely release of the budget allocated to health especially for HRH to enable government to sustain the gains achieved, to review its embargo on the recruitment of professional health personnel to address gaps and contribute to the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage and implement the Bauchi State Contributary Health Scheme to provide financial risk protection to the people of Bauchi State especially the poor and vulnerable.

The one-day working visit to Bauchi State afforded the WHO Representative the opportunity to visit the WHO Zonal and State Offices in Bauchi State. While addressing WHO Staff members, he underscored the need for an integrated approach to WHO's technical assistance to states based on their strategic needs while ensuring that States take ownership in line with Mr. President's mandate to WHO in Nigeria.

The ceremony was also attended by the entire Executive Council of Bauchi State, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and Heads of UN Agencies including Ms Ulla Mueller the UNFPA Representative in Nigeria, and Mr Robert Marinovic of the UN Department of Safety & Security Representative in Nigeria.

