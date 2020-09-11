Tunisia: Attacks Against Journalists Down in August (Snjt Report)

11 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of journalists victim of physical attacks dropped from 15 last July to 12 in August, the Monitoring unit of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) said Friday in its report.

"The attacks were perpetrated against 13 journalists (3 men and 10 women), working in 10 public and private media," the monitoring unit specified, citing in this regard, 4 radio stations, 3 TV channels, 2 electronic sites and 1 information newspaper.

In this report drafted in coordination with the UNESCO and posted on Friday on the SNJT's facebook page, the unit denounces the ongoing attacks against journalists, warning against even more violence on the web and social media.

According to the report, the attacks were committed mainly in Tunis (7 cases), Mahdia (2), Gafsa (1), Kairouan (1) and Kasserine (1).

