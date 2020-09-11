Nigeria: Abdulrazaq Renames Kwara Sports Complex After Rashidi Yekini

11 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has renamed the Kwara State Sports Complex after the late Super Eagles legendary striker Rashidi Yekini.

He said it is part of efforts to immortalise the icon.

The Governor made the disclosure on Thursday when he visited the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare in his office in Abuja.

He said "We will send a bill to the State House of Assembly to immortalize Rashidi Yekini with the name of the stadium changing after the approval."

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare had told the Governor about the series of letters that the Ministry wrote to the Kwara State Government for the immortalization of the late football legend.

In addition, the sports minister urged AbdulRazaq to sustain his support for sports development while noting that sports help to reduce social vices.

"I want to thank His Excellency for hosting our biggest youth game in Ilorin. We are coming to Ilorin again because of the facilities in University of Ilorin for the youth game. I love the fact that His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq loves sport. I want to encourage your Excellency to invest more on sports," he stated.

