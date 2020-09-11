Nigeria: Abia, Gombe Hold LG Polls December 19

11 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Linus Effiong & Haruna Gimba Yaya

Umuahia and Gombe — Abia and Gombe states have fixed December 19, this year for the conduct of local government elections.

Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, made the announcement during a meeting with leaders of registered political parties in the state.

Similarly, the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) on Thursday gave a 90-day notice to all registered political parties in the state interested in participating in the local government election scheduled for December 19, 2020.

Chairman of the commission, Saidu Shehu Awak, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with leaders of political parties and other stakeholders to inform them of the plan to conduct the councils' elections.

