Nigeria: NAHCON Begins 2021 Hajj Registration

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has asked the states pilgrims welfare agencies, boards and commissions nationwide to commence the registration of intending pilgrims for 2021 hajj pilgrimage.

NAHCON Commissioner in charge of Operations, Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, in a statement, said the final decision would, however, be based on the appropriate guidelines to be issued by Saudi Arabia authorities in that respect.

He also advised the states pilgrims welfare boards to strictly adhere to the guidelines earlier issued to them in the course of the registration exercise.

He reminded them to take into cognizance, the principle of first come first serve to give those intending pilgrims who earlier paid last year and decided to roll-over to 2021 a priority over those who are paying this year.

He said the NAHCON's e-portal for pilgrims' registration would be opened 24 hours daily to all intending pilgrims until the deadline.