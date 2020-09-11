Nigeria: Resident Doctors in Zamfara Issue One Week Strike Notice

11 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau in Zamfara has issued a one-week strike notice to the state government over unpaid salaries and alleged illegal deductions.

This is contained in a statement signed by the President and Secretary of the Association, Dr Kareem Quadir and Dr Isa Malik, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement said, "This is to notify the management of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau that due to failure of the State Ministry of Finance to ratify the problem of salaries and shortfalls involving our deductions, we are embarking on a one-week warning strike starting from September 14, 2020, by 12 am.

"Since February 2020 to date, we noticed that some of our members were not receiving a salary while some were facing unexplained deductions and we observed that the number of the affected doctors is increasing every month.

"We visited the State Ministry of Finance, we have also met concerned personnel in the finance department of the hospital to address the problem as well as to refund the unpaid salary and deductions.

"The Association also pursued the management of the hospital to appeal to the Ministry of Finance.

"Unfortunately, instead of the problem to be addressed, the situation is getting worse as the number of affected doctors is increasing every month.

"If the problem is not addressed after seven days of warning strike, the association would have no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike until all its demands are met.

"We hope that the problem would be resolved soon so that we can continue to perform our duties for the benefit of the people of the state."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.