South Africa: Update - Second Suspect Arrested for Death of Missing New Brighton Man

SAPS Humewood detectives arrested a second suspect last night, 10 September 2020. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested at his house in Springdale in Gelvandale for the alleged murder of Ndano Mbongeni Siboto (39). As the investigation unfolds, additional charges may be added against the suspects.
