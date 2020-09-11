Namibia: State House - Update on Covid-19 National Response Measures

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob says Namibia now has 9 437 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 4 898 recoveries and 4 441 active cases.

He added that the country now has 98 deaths of which two are health care workers at Erongo and in Khomas regions.

The president noted that the number of cases reported daily have drastically dropped by 20%, saying the numbers would continue to fluctuate.

“Namibians should continue to be vigilant to drop rate of infections,” he said. Speaking during the 17th Covid-19 briefing at statehouse said the government is increasing testing capacity in addition to increasing hospital based isolation.

He, however, admitted that increasing the testing capacity is challenging but the laboratories are working tirelessly.

Khomas restrictions remain

Geingob announced that the state of emergency will be extended to all regions until 17 September.

Travel restrictions for the Khomas region remain in place while travel for outside Namibia is permitted subject to self quarantine upon return. Meanwhile 50 people are now allowed at public gatherings.

Curfew has been extended to run from 22h00 to 05h00. Restaurants may reopen for sit-down and sell alcohol on site.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula has thanked families for their cooperation regarding the safe burial of their loved ones who succumbed to Covid-19.

He further said the safe handling of bodies of people who died of Covid-19 should not be avoided to protect front line workers and public at large.

He called on the families to continue to cooperate with the ministry to avoid any delays in burials and ensure that it is carried out according to the regulations.

He said the ministry will continue to provide psychosocial support for families to deal with the trauma of the passing of their loved one.

Shangula said the testing backlog of more than 4 000 experienced at the NIP two weeks ago has been reduced to less than 1 300.

This means the backlog should be cleared in the next few days and the Covid-19 results will be released within 24 hours.

Shangula said the adoption of home isolation has provided relief for those who are quarantined in hotels and other facilities provided by government therefore also saving money.

He added that the clinic at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility has been repurposed and is currently being used to collect specimens and the public is encouraged to use these services.

Shangula said additional capacity has been added in the form of a repurposed facility at the Central Veterinary Laboratory and they have also provided personnel and equipment.

