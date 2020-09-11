South Africa: Missing New Brighton Man Found Dead

10 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Excellent synergy and swift investigation by various units in the South African Police Service led to the speedy arrest of a 22-year-old man for the alleged murder of a missing New Brighton man.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 08 September 2020, Ndano Mbongeni Siboto (39) did not return home and on Thursday, 10 September 2020 his family reported him missing at SAPS New Brighton. His vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz was circulated and during the early hours of this morning, 10 September 2020 the vehicle was found in Motherwell.

Various units including the National Intervention Unit were roped in to assist in tracking down the suspects as well as Mr Siboto. W/O Tembile Silwana of the NIU succeeded in tracing the cellphone belonging to Siboto. The cellphone was traced to a person in central who bought the phone. Further probing led to the arrest of a suspect. While detectives from Motherwell, New Brighton, Humewood and the NIU were continuing with possible leads, they received information of a body found in Malabar.

It is all alleged that at about 17:30, a person stumbled on the partially exposed body in bushes in an open field in Crossandra Street in Malabar. The deceased was identified as Siboto. He sustained several bruises to his body and head.

The suspect is detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in court soon. Further arrests are possible. The motive at this stage is still to be established.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Tembisile Patekile commended the sterling efforts by all those involved in the investigation. 'The expertise and knowledge of the teams resulted in the speedy arrest. The moment we, the SAPS became aware of the disappearance of Siboto, our teams were working around the clock to make a breakthrough. We will be working closely with the prosecuting authority to ensure that those responsible for the brutal murder will meet the punishment they deserve,' added Maj Gen Patekile.

