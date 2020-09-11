South Africa: Villains Die in Shootout At Mariannhill

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday at 17:30, police officers from Mariannhill SAPS acted on intelligence about five men travelling in a vehicle that were about to rob a local tavern at KwaSanti in St. Windolins.

The police officers proceeded to the area and when they approached the suspects, a hail of bullets met them. During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects were declared dead. Police arrested the driver of the vehicle at the scene.

Police recovered two firearms and two vehicles that were used by the suspects. One of the vehicles was hijacked in KwaDabeka. Police will profile the arrested suspect to determine if he is linked to other robberies. Mariannhill SAPS are investigating charges of inquest, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well possession of suspected stolen property.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the swift response. "We once gain wish to send a stern warning to criminals that our police officers will defend their lives as well as the lives of our citizens at all times. Criminals who shoot at our police officers should expect a similar response from law enforcers. We will not allow criminals to have the upper hand in this war on crime," he said.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

