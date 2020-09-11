South Africa: Suspect Raiding Nets in Forty Eight Suspects

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The actions and visible successes achieved within 6 hours by the Nelson Mandela Bay District detective officers is an indication that investigators are working hard to ensure that criminals are arrested and taken off the streets.

Detective officers in the NMB District under the command of the District Commander: Detectives, Brig Luntu Ngubelangu accompanied by the District detective in charge of operations, Col Paul Orange conducted an operation last night, 10 September 2020 starting from 22:00 until the early hours of this morning, 11 September 2020. The focus of the operation was to clean up the metro by searching for and arresting suspects wanted on serious and violent cases.

A total of 48 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from house robberies, business robberies, housebreakings, vehicle hijackings, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as petty crimes.

All the arrested suspects will appear in their respective courts soon.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Tembisile Patekile commended the detective team in their continued efforts in the fight against crime. 'These successes is an indication to the community that the police in NMB District are serious on turning the tide against crime and criminals. Our officers both operational and investigative will be working hard to ensure that criminals are behind bars. Perpetrators of crime can enjoy their short freedom as it will only be a matter of time before they are arrested,' added Maj Gen Patekile.

