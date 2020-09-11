South Africa: The 'Corporate Capture' of the Covid-19 Pandemic

analysis

From marketing with pandemic lingo to government donations, companies selling unhealthy products are exploiting the pandemic.

Alcohol and junk food companies have used the pandemic to 'ingratiate' themselves with the public and governments - yet their products are driving non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that exacerbate Covid-19 infections.

This is according to 'Signalling Virtue, Promoting Harm', a report released in the second week of September that crowdsourced the global pandemic activities of the "unhealthy commodities industry" - alcohol, junk food and drink, baby formula, fossil fuel and gambling companies.

Junk food and soda donations to health workers and children's homes, a beer company marketing a six-foot "social distancing cooler" and donations to government relief efforts are some of the examples that were collected by the NCD Alliance (NCDA) and Spectrum Consortium.

"It is a bitter irony that companies such as tobacco, alcohol and junk food manufacturers, whose products increase the risk of NCDs, thereby putting people at higher risk of suffering through the pandemic, have positioned themselves as heroes and partners in the response and have interfered in public policies that seek to protect population health," said Lucy Westerman, NCDA policy and campaigns manager and a co-author of the report.

There is...