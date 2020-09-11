South Africa: Men Responsible for Wentworth Shootings Arrested

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit together with Crime Intelligence arrested two suspects aged 21 and 38 at Barracks in Wentworth for a case of conspiracy to commit murder. The suspects will now join their six co-accused who are in custody. They are expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

Jasmin Simon known as Moni, Kyle Pretorius known as Para and Tyrel Martin, Chad Marais, Mthandeni Masilva Khoza and Trese Pretorious known as Mini appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder where Moni was released on bail. Five accused are still in custody and will return to court on 15 September 2020 for a formal bail application.

The charges emanates from an incident that occurred on 10 July 2020 on Gulmal Crescent in Wentworth where two men were shot. A 34-year-old man died in hospital whilst the other was hospitalised with gunshot wounds. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Wentworth police station. Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit are working diligently to curb criminal activities in the area.

"These operations will continue in the Wentworth policing area to restore peace and stop unnecessary injuries to the community," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula.

