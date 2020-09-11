South Africa: Two Hawks Officers Arrested for Theft, Money Laundering and Other Charges

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

North West — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in North West, have arrested two of their members stationed in Klerksdorp on Friday morning for alleged theft, defeating the ends of justice, possession of suspected stolen property and money laundering related to nonferrous metals.

Lieutenant Colonel Sebeko George Letshwenyo (52) and Warrant Officer Tshepo Ernest Lekaoa (50) who are also members of Serious Organised Crime Investigation, were investigated following a tip-off alleging their collaboration in the alleged theft and sale of non-ferrous metals worth approximately R5200.00.

Both suspects made a brief appearance before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court where they were released on warning. They are scheduled to appear again on 30 October 2020 for further investigation.

