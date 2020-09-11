South Africa: Words Are Not Enough - Fighting Corruption Requires Action, Time Frames and Political Will

11 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

South Africa crosses and recrosses the same ground when it comes to corruption. Left seemingly untouched are the deep-rooted causes -- from broken state institutions, missing governance ethics to political interests trumping political will.

The evidence on State Capture at Eskom as it unfolded before the Zondo Commission this week may well have been titillating, but it's old. Three years old.

Details were laid bare in Parliament's Eskom State Capture inquiry in November 2017 - the meetings at then-president Jacob Zuma's Durban home, the Guptas' knowledge of Eskom board proceedings and the sidelining, and ultimate removal, of Eskom chief executive Tshediso Matona, a skilled veteran public servant.

Parliament: Lynne Brown ranges between attack and denial in bruising six-hour State Capture interrogation

The parliamentary Eskom State Capture inquiry was a key moment when the national legislature truly lived up to its constitutional oversight responsibility -- and pursued this even as the political climate was still firmly rooted behind then-president Jacob Zuma to dismiss State Capture as regime change propaganda.

MPs from across the political divide showed guts -- inquiry chairperson ANC MP Zukiswa Rantho and her family were threatened -- and sat sometimes until the early hours of the morning.

That...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

