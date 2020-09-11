South Africa: Suspects Arrested for the Possession of Prohibited Firearms

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In our pursuit to create a safer environment for the people of the Western Cape, two suspects paid with their freedom for being in possession of prohibited firearms. During the early hours of this morning members of Philippi East detectives were conducting a tracing operation for wanted suspects when two suspicious persons walking in Nondindwa Street Philippi East drew their attention. They were approached and the one, a 26-year-old male was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver without a serial number. He was arrested and detained.

Meanwhile in Elsies River, members of the Anti-Gang Unit reacted on a tipoff and searched a premises in Epping Forest where another 26-year-old suspect was arrested with an unlicensed 9mm pistol.

Both suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in Athlone and Goodwood on Monday 14 September 2020.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service.

