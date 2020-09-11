South Africa: Differences of Opinion and Political Divergence - Why Talking to Each Other Is So Difficult Today

analysis

In a world of noise and chaos, it is possible to communicate with each other effectively. Learning to listen is a good start.

In 1800, Thomas Jefferson wrote, "I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy as cause for withdrawing from a friend."

One wonders whether the definitiveness of this statement would survive 2020.

Communicating with people with differences of opinion is no easy task; and the current rise of extremism and polarised political, social and economic views is making it even more difficult - especially across the aisle.

In South Africa, we have had our fair share of polarised views on subjects, ideas and conversations that divide us. University of Witwatersrand sociology professor Roger Southall, explored this drift in his 2018 paper, Polarization in South Africa: Toward Democratic Deepening or Democratic Decay?. He notes, "Against this background of multiple discontents, polarizing racial discourse and political dysfunction, fears grew that South Africa was destined to experience a return to the political polarization experienced during apartheid."

In the US, the political and social discourse has also been divisive and the Democratic and Republican national conventions that played out in August 2020 clearly showed how opposed US...