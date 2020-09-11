South Africa: Danielskuil Rapist Sentenced for Raping His Mother

press release

The Provincial Head of Family Violence Child Protection and Offences (FCS) unit in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills welcomed the 20 year prison sentence handed down to the 36-year-old son of the victim.

On 29 December 2018 at 15h40 the victim was asleep in her home after returning from a funeral. She felt someone on her and identified the rapist as her son. She screamed and alerted her boyfriend who apprehended the son who was arrested on the same day.

On 07 September 2020, the 36-year-old son of the victim, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the Sexual Offenders Register.

The Postmasburg FCS unit commander, W/O Deborah Bob commended the investigating officer, Sgt Daniel Mongake for his meticulous investigation of the case.