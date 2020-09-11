South Africa: Accused Appear in Court for Father's Murder and Rape of a Niece

press release

A 21-year-old accused who appeared in the Bloemhof Magistrates' Court today, in connection with the alleged murder of his father and rape of his niece, was remanded in custody until Friday, 18 September 2020, for formal bail application.

The accused's court appearance stems from his apprehension on Thursday, 10 September 2020, at Boitumelong Location, Bloemhof. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the accused arrived at home at approximately 22:00 on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 and attempted to coerce his father to go with him to assault a man whom he accused of cheating with his girlfriend. On contrary, the father allegedly ordered the accused to sleep. However, the furious accused took out a knife and stabbed his father on the neck. It is alleged that he then took his 10-year-old niece and fled to an unknown location where he raped the minor before releasing her.

Meanwhile, the accused's father who was transported to Christiana Hospital, died on the way. Following information received from members of the community, the accused was arrested yesterday at a certain house in Boitumelong Location.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, expressed his appreciation to members of the community for their cooperation which led to the arrest.