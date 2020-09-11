South Africa: Accused Appear in Court for Father's Murder and Rape of a Niece

11 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 21-year-old accused who appeared in the Bloemhof Magistrates' Court today, in connection with the alleged murder of his father and rape of his niece, was remanded in custody until Friday, 18 September 2020, for formal bail application.

The accused's court appearance stems from his apprehension on Thursday, 10 September 2020, at Boitumelong Location, Bloemhof. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the accused arrived at home at approximately 22:00 on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 and attempted to coerce his father to go with him to assault a man whom he accused of cheating with his girlfriend. On contrary, the father allegedly ordered the accused to sleep. However, the furious accused took out a knife and stabbed his father on the neck. It is alleged that he then took his 10-year-old niece and fled to an unknown location where he raped the minor before releasing her.

Meanwhile, the accused's father who was transported to Christiana Hospital, died on the way. Following information received from members of the community, the accused was arrested yesterday at a certain house in Boitumelong Location.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, expressed his appreciation to members of the community for their cooperation which led to the arrest.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.