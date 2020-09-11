South Africa: Escape From Lockdown and Something New Under the Karoo Sun

analysis

Doodvreters, anybody? No? I didn't know what they were either. I do now.

Graaff-Reinet again, after five months of lockdown and as many moons of scarcely leaving the front gate. And what do we find? Doodvreters. That's what.

Now look, I'm not as young as I was (who is?), so I don't expect to encounter new things all that often. Yet there they are, in the fridge at Merino, my favourite Graaffies butchery. Slim - bacon-thin - rashers of brisket, spiced and ready for the braai. Literally as skinny as a bacon rasher. And the lady with the overall and mask urges: "You must cook them on the braai, but very quickly sir, very quick."

I google, and there is nothing. A worldwide dearth of gen about doodvreters. So I need to rely on you lot out there to enlighten us further please. Let me know at [email protected] and we'll make doodvreters famous.

I also bought a lovely slab of brisket, so that is headed either for the new buffet casserole this weekend or the potjie (keep an eye on our daily Lockdown Recipes next week to find out which).

Our first respite from lockdown was the Drostdy, the...