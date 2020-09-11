South Africa's Quest for a Vaccine Continues

analysis

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Each Friday morning, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

On Wednesday, South Africa paused its trial of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca, a British drugmaker, took the recommendation to pause the trial after an independent data and safety monitoring committee raised a red flag when a participant in the UK fell ill.

The South African arm of the trial is led by Wits University and is overseen by the same committee, therefore researchers decided to press pause too. Numerous South African health experts, some participants in the trial themselves, have explained that this forms part of standard scientific procedure. In addition, they say it should boost confidence in the researchers' commitment to safety and quality. Read how this process works and how it applies to this trial here.

South Africa's access to a future safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine is not yet secure. The deadline to fully commit to COVAX is coming up shortly. South Africa and all 53 other African countries have signed up to make sure they can access safe...