South Africa: Clicks Shows Transformation Is More Than Just a Numbers Game

opinion

The debacle surrounding the Clicks/TRESemmé advert goes much deeper than just one company - it goes to the heart of doing business in a diverse society. Achieving diversity and equity has to start at the top, in the boardroom, and not just be a line item on the HR department's employee balance sheet.

The past few months have challenged us in more ways than we could ever imagine. Most importantly, we have been forced to deal with the fact that our soft underbelly - inequality - has been exposed. The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight sharply on the underlying conditions that have plagued our society from as far back as we can remember, and way beyond that. The foul truth of the inequality in our country can no longer be ignored. We are clearly sitting on a time bomb.

Add to that the dreadful drama that has played out around Clicks these past few days. The scandal has highlighted the fact that we have been failing miserably in bringing about true transformation.

After so many incidents in recent times, where companies like H&M have been exposed and punished for racially insensitive ad campaigns, it is difficult to comprehend why...