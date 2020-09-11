South Africa: Judge the DA Fairly On Our Ideas, Not On a Simplistic Racial Binary

11 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Solly Malatsi

Contrary to the normal media trope, policy battles in the DA are not based on black versus white. On every issue, colleagues of different 'races' support (or oppose) ideas on the basis of their intrinsic content. That is something to celebrate, not denigrate, in South Africa.

Here's a thought experiment: Imagine what would happen if the ANC held one of its senior leaders to account on very serious charges, backed by verified recorded and documentary evidence? The media would trumpet it as proof that the Cyril Ramaphosa ANC was at last holding its leaders accountable.

When exactly this happens in the DA, most of the media buy into the departing leader's allegation that his decision to jump ship before his disciplinary hearing is "proof" that the party is racist.

Here's another example: imagine the ANC were able to hold a seamless policy conference online, overcoming Stage 4 load shedding, to enable every delegate to participate in civil debate, and recommitted itself to its founding value of non-racialism?

Political analysts would be ecstatic.

Now compare how the media in general, and Rebecca Davis in particular in her article, "DA's policy conference is over - unlike its internal battles" (Daily Maverick, 6...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

