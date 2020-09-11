South Africa: ANC Youth League At 76 - Down and in Danger of Being Out

analysis

Thursday marked the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ANC Youth League - an organisation which barely exists at present, to the great benefit of the EFF. At a Daily Maverick webinar held on the same day, former ANCYL task team member Rebone Tau and Professor Somadodo Fikeni were in agreement that much has to change for the body to have a chance at regeneration.

"The ANC Youth League is experiencing a deep existential crisis," Unisa professor Somadodo Fikeni told a Daily Maverick webinar on the occasion of the ANCYL's 76th birthday.

So deep is the crisis that at the moment, the league can barely be said to exist. Its problems are both political and financial: the organisation was declared bankrupt in July 2018. Since midway through 2019, a national youth task team within the ANC has had the unenviable job of putting the league back together - but little evident progress has been made.

Former ANCYL task team member Rebone Tau told the webinar that many of the league's structures last went to provincial congress in 2013.

"You have people who have been sitting in office for seven years," Tau said.

"Some have long graduated and are in...