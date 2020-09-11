South Africa: Former DG of Health Precious Matsoso Appointed to WHO Covid-19 Review Panel

analysis

The worldwide response to the Covid-19 pandemic is the subject of review by a high-level World Health Organisation panel co-chaired by Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The goal of the panel is to assess the Covid-19 response and to see what can be learnt for future global pandemic prevention and responses. Former Health DG Precious Matsoso has been appointed as a member of this panel.

On 9 July 2020, The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it was appointing an independent panel to review the world's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel is co-chaired by former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The co-chairs' mandate is to lead an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the world's health response to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The establishment of this panel is as a result request number 10 at the 73rd Annual WHO General Assembly that reads:

"to initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with Member States, 1 a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, including using existing mechanisms, 2 as appropriate, to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to...