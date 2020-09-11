South Africa: How to Rekindle Rural Development and Push Back Rising Poverty in SA

opinion

Prioritising rural development, creating jobs and reducing over-urbanisation to help combat poverty in a post Covid-19 universe.

On 9 September, South Africa's battling economy received a "shot in the arm" - it was reported that business confidence had rebounded in the third quarter from its worst slump, building on the eased Covid-19 restrictions. Admittedly, more needs to be done to revive and rev up the economy.

We are required to implement fundamental macroeconomic reforms to protect the economy from vulnerable shifts in market sentiment. A credible fiscal consolidation plan to ease investors' concerns over debt sustainability has been teased out. This, on the back of the fact that all sectors recorded a rise in confidence readings, particularly in the retail, vehicle and wholesale trade sectors. This boost was supported by a vibrant agricultural sector and a further recovery in international trade, which drove the increase in wholesale confidence.

The extreme 51% contraction in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter would have effects in the third quarter. But, these developments pointed to a much-improved outcome where the GDP could recover some lost ground, possibly increasing by an annualised rate of 20 to 25% in the third quarter.

Thus,...