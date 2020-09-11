Kenya: Drama As MP Johana Ng'eno Returns Home From Police Cells

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno left the Nakuru Central police cells for his constituency on Friday, following his release in a case over hate speech and offensive conduct.

The MP was arrested on September 7 after issuing remarks about President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Mau Forest at a public gathering.

He denied the two charges when he was arraigned the following day and was on Thursday granted release on a Sh2 million bond with a surety or a Sh1 million cash bail.

On Friday, anti-riot police officers in four Toyota Land Cruisers accompanied the lawmaker back to his constituency.

They intercepted the MP at Chebaraa trading centre at around 3pm and sandwiched his vehicle as hundreds of his supporters followed on motorcycles and on foot.

Standoff

A brief standoff ensued when the police officers tried to disperse the motorcycle riders.

Mr Ng'eno asked the officers, "Why are you harassing innocent and harmless people in a peaceful procession?" What have they done to warrant a beating?"

He added, "You are here to keep the peace, not to harass the people. We are not in a political rally. I am merely going home (to Mogindo)."

After about 10 minutes, the officers cleared the road and allowed the residents to escort the MP. He alighted from his vehicle at Kapolecho and walked with his supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There was drama when a pedestrian was knocked down and almost run over by one of the police cars. The police officers rushed the man to hospital for treatment of his leg and forehead injuries.

Journalist assaulted

Police also assaulted NTV videographer Winnie Chepkemoi, who was covering the events

Ms Chepkemoi said one of the officers slapped her and injured her left arm, demanding to know why she was recording footage.

Unknown to the officer, the assault at Chebaraa trading centre was live.

He attacked Ms Chepkemoi with a plank as she shielded herself, demanding to know why she was being harassed.

"You can do what you want. It does not matter if you are a journalist. You should not take pictures here," said the officer.

Ms Chepkemoi's colleague intervened whereas the MP's supporters reprimanded the policeman. A senior officer threatened to have journalists at the scene locked up.

Mr Ng'eno condemned the incident, terming it an affront to press freedom.