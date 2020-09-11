Kenya: Nyamira Doctors Issue Strike Notice

11 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda

Doctors in Nyamira are planning to down their tools next week if the county government does not fulfil their demand for promotions.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch has issued a seven-day strike notice after the county government failed to implement a deal reached between the union and the devolved unit last month.

In a notice signed by KMPDU Nyanza secretary-general Lameck Omweri, the doctors accused the devolved unit of failing to promote more than 60 doctors. They also protested pending salary arrears that have accumulated since 2017.

"We have been having several engagements with the county officials but we have failed to reach an agreement, something that has forced us to opt for a strike. The county government has failed to implement the 2017 collective bargaining agreement," said Omweri.

He noted that doctors have not been promoted since 2017 and attempts to solve the matter amicably have been fruitless.

"All we receive from the county government is treachery," he said.

The union has also raised concern over shortage of doctors in the region, which they said is affecting smooth delivery of services.

The region has 60 doctors instead of 110, according to Dr Omweri.

The county executive for health Doulas Bosire confirmed that he had been served with the notice. He said the matter is being addressed.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure services are not affected in our hospitals. We have already issued promotion letters to 27 doctors while the rest will receive their letters by Wednesday next week," he said.

Last month, doctors in the region suspended a strike after talks between the county government and the union officials. The doctors had issued a seven-day strike notice citing the same grievances.

The county and the union agreed that more than 62 doctors be issued with promotion letters by August 24, 2020.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.