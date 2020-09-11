Kenya: Nyamira Doctors Issue Strike Notice

Doctors in Nyamira are planning to down their tools next week if the county government does not fulfil their demand for promotions.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch has issued a seven-day strike notice after the county government failed to implement a deal reached between the union and the devolved unit last month.

In a notice signed by KMPDU Nyanza secretary-general Lameck Omweri, the doctors accused the devolved unit of failing to promote more than 60 doctors. They also protested pending salary arrears that have accumulated since 2017.

"We have been having several engagements with the county officials but we have failed to reach an agreement, something that has forced us to opt for a strike. The county government has failed to implement the 2017 collective bargaining agreement," said Omweri.

He noted that doctors have not been promoted since 2017 and attempts to solve the matter amicably have been fruitless.

"All we receive from the county government is treachery," he said.

The union has also raised concern over shortage of doctors in the region, which they said is affecting smooth delivery of services.

The region has 60 doctors instead of 110, according to Dr Omweri.

The county executive for health Doulas Bosire confirmed that he had been served with the notice. He said the matter is being addressed.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure services are not affected in our hospitals. We have already issued promotion letters to 27 doctors while the rest will receive their letters by Wednesday next week," he said.

Last month, doctors in the region suspended a strike after talks between the county government and the union officials. The doctors had issued a seven-day strike notice citing the same grievances.

The county and the union agreed that more than 62 doctors be issued with promotion letters by August 24, 2020.