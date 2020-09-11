Mozambique: Three More Covid-19 Deaths Reported

Maputo — Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, on Thursday announced that three more Covid-19 patients have died of the disease, bringing the total death toll to 31.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Marlene said that one of the deaths was a four month old baby boy, the youngest victim yet of Covid-19. The child was admitted to the intensive care unit in a Maputo private hospital last Friday. He had been transferred from Maputo Central Hospital, suffering from a "genetic anomaly" and a serious respiratory illness.

He was tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and the result came back positive on Sunday. His condition did not improve, and he died later on Sunday.

The other two victims are both elderly Mozambican women. One was 65 years old, and she was transferred from Maputo Central Hospital to the Covid-19 isolation ward in the Polana Canico General Hospital last Saturday. She had already tested positive for the coronavirus (on 3 September), and suffered from other, unspecified, chronic illnesses. Her respiratory problems persisted, and she was declared dead on Tuesday.

The third death was that of a 62 year old Mozambican woman, who was admitted to Maputo Central Hospital, with a serious respiratory condition and other chronic illnesses, on 1 September. She was tested for the coronavirus and received a positive result on 3 September. That day she was transferred to the Polana Canico isolation ward. Her condition did not improve and she died on Wednesday.

Marlene said that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 108,745 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 987 of them in the previous 24 hours. 801 of these tests were conducted in public facilities and 186 in private laboratories. All the private sector tests were of people in Maputo city.

Of all the samples tested, 462 were from Maputo city, 146 from Niassa, 92 from Sofala, 81 from Nampula, 74 from Maputo province, 56 from Inhambane, 41 from Tete, 29 from Zambezia and six from Gaza.

The results from 919 of these tests were negative, but 68 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 4,832. All the new cases are Mozambicans. 43 are men or boys and 25 are women or girls. Three are children under five years of age, and four are over 65 years old.

The great majority - 50 - of the new cases are from Maputo city. 11 are from Quelimane, capital of Zambezia province, and four cases are from Niassa (three from the provincial capital, Lichinga, and one from Cuamba). Two cases are from Gaza (one from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, and one from the town of Chokwe). There was one case from Manhica district in Maputo province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the last 24 hours, Marlene said, a further three Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, all of them in Maputo city. 26 patients are now under medical care in isolation wards - 23 in Maputo city, two in Tete and one in Nampula.

Over the same 24 hour period, a further 94 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (36 in Nampula, 34 in Maputo province, 22 in Maputo city and two in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,857, which is 59.1 per cent of all the cases that tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the geographical breakdown of the 4,832 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,831; Maputo province, 848; Cabo Delgado, 646; Nampula, 550; Sofala, 183; Gaza, 180; Zambezia, 170; Niassa, 132; Inhambane, 101; Manica, 98; Tete, 93.

The main statistics for the Covid-19 epidemic in Mozambique are now: 4,832 positive cases, of whom 2,857 have made a complete recovery, and 1,940 are active cases. 35 Covid-19 patients have died, 31 from the disease and four from other causes.

Maputo city now accounts for 57 per cent of all active cases.