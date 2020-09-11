Mozambique: Huge Seizure of Heroin From Mozambique

11 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The South African police in the province of KwaZulu Natal have announced the seizure of 342.5 kilos of heroin smuggled into the country from Mozambique via Eswatini.

The police put the value of the heroin at 87.5 million rands (about 5.2 million US dollars).

"Agents in the Richards Bay organized crime investigation unit found heroin powder worth some 87.5 million rand and arrested three suspects," said a police statement.

The heroin was inside a purpose-built metallic compartment in the truck used by the traffickers. Police intercepted the truck in Hluhluwe and the police agents used angle grinders to dismantle the false compartment.

The police statement did not reveal the nationality of the truck driver or of his two passengers.

The seizure reveals once again how traffickers use Mozambique as a corridor for smuggling heroin (probably from Afghanistan) into South Africa, from where some of the drug may be sent on to Europe.

The independent television station STV contacted the General Command of the Mozambican police for comment, but its spokesperson, Orlando Mudumane, said he had no official information about the matter.

