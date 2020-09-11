Gambia: Tsda Suspends Sanchaba United FC

11 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Tujereng Sports Development Association (TSDC) on Wednesday suspended Sanchaba United FC for two years for boycotting the 2020 knockout cup final without giving any tangible reason (s)..

"Acting on article 111 G of the Tujereng Sports Development Committee (TSDC) constitution, the executive committee has unanimously agreed to suspend your team from nawetan football for two years with a fined of D3,000 after boycotting the knock-out final," the committee said.

"We also agreed at committee level that not more than three players registered in your twenty-five-man squad will be allow to register for a team" the committee added.

Tujereng Sports Committee TSDC called on all teams to desist from such behavior, saying it will continue to develop and promote sports in the village.

Meanwhile, the Kombo South coastal village sports committee is calling on all teams and sports lovers to join hands together to promote sports and youth in the village.

