Gambia: Agric Minister Faburay Fully Recovers, Discharged

11 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The government of The Gambia has announced that the minister of Agriculture, Hon. Amie Faburay has fully recovered from the covid-19 virus after her retest turned negative.

Accordingly, Minister Faburay has since been discharged and is fit to return to work as she is well.

"It can be recalled that Madam Faburay had initially tested positive for covid-19 on 1 August 2020," a dispatch from the Spokesperson of the Office of The Government states.

"Subsequently, Hon. Amie Faburay tested negative after a repeat test and discharged from the Covid treatment centre on 8 September, 2020."

"The Gambia government urges members of the public to continue following the Covid-19 Regulations outlined by The Health Ministry and World Health Organization on the Covid pandemic." "Hand washing, face covering, social distancing and limited social gatherings are the new normal and all are encouraged to follow."

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

