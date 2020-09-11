Gambia Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 100

The Gambia registered one covid-19 death yesterday, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 100.

According to the 140th situation report, the country registered one covid-19 death yesterday, bringing the number of deaths to 100 with 37 new confirmed cases recorded, which takes the total number of confirmed cases to 3, 330.

The report further added that 21 people have recovered and 106 people are in quarantine,1749 active cases with 400 probable cases.

