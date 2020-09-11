Gambia: Ncac Partners With UN Gambia to Promote Gambian Arts and Culture

11 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The United Nations (UN) is 75 years this year. To mark this milestone, the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in partnership with UN Gambia is organizing a national competition for writers and fine artists.

This competition presents a unique opportunity to share one's vision of the future using the hashtag #TheGambiaWeWantToSeeIn2045. UN has given NCAC D260,000 to cover the entire contest and the works will be produced and aired on radio and television as well as on social media on the UN The Gambia handles and sister agencies for selected finalists.

This activity is being done in partnership with the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) and the Virtual Arts Association of The Gambia (VAAG).

Already, sensitization tours have been made in all Gambian regions and T-shirts and face masks distributed.

The NCAC believes that this activity will help to support Gambian artists during the coronavirus pandemic, through engaging them as judges, or as participants, and cash prize winners.

The Director General NCAC, Mr. Hassoum Ceesay, believes that the activity is NCAC's proactive response to support Gambian artists during these trying times.

'We are inviting poets, writers and the entire fine artists to fully participate and the deadline is 20th September and the presentation ceremony will be 25th September 2020 at a ceremony to be graced by Gambian artistes and UN officials and Gambian Government officials'. Mariatou Ngum

Information Officer

Ministry of Tourism and Culture

