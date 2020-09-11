Gambian Journalist to Host Musicultex International Forum

Bakary Ceesay, Wah Sa Halat Music Awards Gambia nominee for media personality of year 2019 is expected to be the host Musicultex International Forum (FIM) that will attract seasoned actors of national and international urban cultures to exchange and share in streaming (LIVE FACEBOOK & ZOOM) their experience every Sunday from September to December 2020.

The first edition panelists are Sister LB - Senegal, Artiste - Rappéuse, Vanessa Kanga- Canada, chief executive officer & Founder at Festival Afropolitan Nomade, Benjamin Eche- Spain, Promoteur - Agent Booking & Gérant de Conexión African, Tyger Vinum / Pays- Bas Artiste - Rappeur chief executive officer of & Founder at Vinumous Record, Demba Sebor - Sénégal, entrepreneur Social - Artiste - Rappeur at Association Ndimbel Jaboot, Shabani Ramadhani- Burundi, chief executive officer Marahaba Music Expo, Fléxo Dablessed-Sénégal Artiste - Rapper, Geechie Dan / Etats - Unis Executive Director at the Hip Hop Museum, Maman Faye - Sénégal Entrepreneur Cultural, chief executive officer & Founder at 4 Events & Wemanagement, Mike Jahangir Germany chief executive officer of Warriors Ina Dance and to be host by Bakary Ceesay, German based Gambian award winning entertainment writer, Events Promotions and communications expert.

The forum is aimed at supporting these actors in their rapprochement, their communication, the sharing with their respective fan-base, the training and professional qualification via our digital platform, after finding in these moments of Covid-19, it is recorded that Culture remains the sector most affected by health measures to protect against the pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It will be held under the theme: 'Covid 19, impact and sustainable solution'

Matarr Mbye, Director of FIM explained that for months, professionals in the cultural sector have suffered from problems such as the closure of performance halls, the cancellation of concerts, festivals, and any activity that brings people together to prevent the spread of the virus.

He added that faced with this situation which is far from being retired, the cultural structure NESKISS initiates the FIM (Musicultex International Forum) with the aim of supporting these actors in their rapprochement, their communication, the sharing with their respective fan-base, the training and professional qualification via our digital platform which will invite seasoned actors of national and international urban cultures to exchange and share in streaming (LIVE FACEBOOK & ZOOM) their experience every Sunday from September to December 2020.

"The FIM therefore offers an agenda of 16 panelists globally so that they can share with the public their cultural experience and how the Coronavirus has impacted on their activities and the development of their careers" he said.

"With that, we invite artists, cultural entrepreneurs and all those working around the urban culture industry to join us at the FIM (Musicultex International Forum) in order to find sustainable solutions to face this pandemic" Mbye noted.

The productive sector of our economic