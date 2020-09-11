Ghana: President Cuts Sod for Construction of Tuobodom Town Roads

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for construction work to begin on the town roads in Tuobodom in the Techiman North Constituency of the Bono East Region.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony on Wednesday President Akufo-Addo indicated that a total of 5.5 kilometres of roads within Tuobodom will be given a "bitumen face-lift."

With the mainstay of residents of the town being agriculture, the President was confident that the completion of the road will help facilitate the movement of people, goods and services within the town.

To this end, a contract, to the tune of GH¢10,917,341.04, has been awarded to Stave Mens Co. Ltd., for the construction of the road by the Department of Feeder Roads, an agency under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The works to be undertaken include the clearing and demolition of existing weak structures, formation, widening of narrow sections, construction of critical culverts, construction of u-drains, construction of trapezoidal drains, sub-base, base, embankment protection, primer and seal.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta stated that a total of 73 road projects are being undertaken in Bono East Region.

Specific to the town of Tuobodom, Mr Amoako-Atta stated that the Zongo Market road, Chief's Palace No.1 and Chief's Palace No. 2 roads are examples of the roads that would be constructed under the project.

