Ghana: Polio Vaccination Exercise Begins in Ho Municipality

11 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho

At least 42,789 children under the age of five in 117 communities in the Ho municipality will benefit from the national polio vaccination exercise which commenced yesterday.

In all, 170 volunteers and 43 health supervisors will take part in the exercise which ends on Sunday.

Madam Victoria Kpelly, Ho Municipal Director of Health Services disclosed these in Ho yesterday when the Rotary Club of Ho presented a consignment of bottled water to the municipal health directorate in support of the exercise.

The water is meant for the field workers carrying out the vaccination exercise.

Madam Kpelly said that the current vaccination exercise against wild polio would take place in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols because there were still a number of active cases of the virus in the municipality.

She urged parents to monitor their children around the clock to ensure that they also observed the COVID-19 safety measures.

The Municipal Director of Health Service expressed gratitude to the Ho Rotary Club of Ho for the donation, saying that the gesture would definitely help to keep members of the vaccination team on the job without disruption.

The President of the Rotary Club of Ho, Mrs Vivian Adoboe-Tefe who presented the items said that the gesture was in line with Rotary's commitment to supporting efforts to eradicate polio globally.

She recalled the recent declaration of Africa as polio-free by the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying that was gratifying and that the appropriate measures must be maintained to forestall its recurrence.

"Healthy children ensure a healthy future for the nation," the club president stated.

Mrs Adoboe-Tefe added her voice to the call on the people of the municipality to continue to abide by the COVID-19 protocols at all times.

