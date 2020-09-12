Africa: Over 32,355 Covid-19 Deaths Across Africa

As of September 12, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,330,523 . Reported deaths in Africa have reached 32,355 , and recoveries 1,068,501. 230,895 cases are active of which 1,483 are considered critical.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 646,398 , with deaths numbering 15,378. Other most-affected countries include Egypt ( 100,708 cases), Morocco ( 82,197 ), Ethiopia ( 63,367 ), Nigeria ( 56,017 ) and Algeria ( 47,752 ).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

