Zimbabwe: ZIMRA Close in On Omalayitsha

11 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has unearthed massive under-declaration of goods at the Beitbridge border post by cross-border transporters otherwise known as Omalayitsha who are abusing the authority's pre-payment and pre-clearance system to under declare goods.

The phenomenon which could have prejudiced the tax authority of substantial amounts has since been detected and as of yesterday, Zimra recovered $ 6, 1 million in just 159 searches.

The pre-payment and pre-clearance felicities are normally restricted to commercial imports for quicker passage of goods at the border but where however introduced to consolidate Omalayitsha and facilitate importation of food and essential imports by private individuals during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The facility makes it mandatory for every omalayitsha to make a declaration and pay duty before they cross the border. There is no rebate applicable as these goods are unaccompanied by their real owners. However, the huge number of false declarations as shown by the amount of revenue recoveries from each truck has resulted in 100% physical checks," Zimra said.

Common among the goods being ferried into the country are mainly groceries- cooking oil, bath soaps, washing powder and flour among others.

Fortunately for authorities, the selling prices of these goods in South Africa are well known hence making it easy to identify cases of false declarations.

In some cases, the facility is being used to import commercial cargo under the guise of private goods.

"There are huge amounts of revenue leakages at stake, for instance, as of today, the 10th of September 2020, 159 searches have been conducted with revenue recovered amounting to $6,1 million. The facility is also being abused as a lot of the cargo being brought is commercial cargo but falsely declared as private importation," said the tax collector.

Zimra says it has since designated more search points and increased its staff numbers to monitor the situation at a time the syndicates continue to device complex means of smuggling goods.

According to official figures, Zimbabwe loses on average US$1 billion in potential tax through contraband as authorities battle to contain these illegal activities.

With a massive drop in bus traffic since lockdown came into effect, Omalayitsha have since teamed up with truck drivers who are also making big returns by smuggling goods.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.