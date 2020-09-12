Zambia to Reopen All Schools After Drop in Covid-19 Cases

11 September 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Zambia announced Friday that it is reopening all learning institutions following insignificant cases of the coronavirus following the reopening of examination classes.

President Edgar Lungu said his government will also reopen bars on a "pilot basis".

Speaking during the official opening of the National Assembly in Lusaka, President Lungu said, "I announce the reopening of all schools, colleges and universities with caution, between September 14 and 18, subject to adherence to public health guidelines."

He noted that the education sector suffered financial and other losses since institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since the reopening of examination classes, I have observed and confirmed that there has been an insignificant number of pupils and students who have contracted Covid-19."

According to the coronavirus case tracker Worldometer, Zambia had 13,214 cases as of September 11, with the deaths numbering 300.

Following the outbreak of the virus in Zambia on March 18, the country shut all entertainment locations, sending most businesses into a nosedive and leading to job losses.

"I announce partial reopening of these outlets - from Friday to Sunday - with immediate effect but with serious caution," the President said.

He also outlined his government's plans to boost economic growth.

