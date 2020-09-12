Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Issues Travel Advisory for China, Europe, Others

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has given travel advisory for China, Europe and North America bound passengers due to COVID-19.

Mr Babandede gave the advisory in a statement through the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Sunday James, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the directives were necessary to enable passengers travelling to China, Europe and North America from Nigeria to observe the required travel protocols as requested by the Chinese and French Embassies.

The deadly virus first emerged in Wuhan, China in December last year and has since spread to all parts of the world, killing thousands.

But according to the Nigerian official, all intending passengers to China are required to obtain COVID-19 negative test certificate before departing Nigeria.

"This had taken effect from 1st September 2020. But we need to ensure that everyone was well informed of this new development.

"They are required to take a "Nucleic Acid Test" three days before departure. Chinese citizens are to apply for "Green Health Codes" with "HS" mark.

"Other foreign nationals including Nigerians are to complete "Health Declaration Forms".

"All the two categories of travellers; foreigners to China and Chinese citizens are to submit COVID-19 negative test certificate to the Chinese embassy or Consulate in Nigeria for issuance of required clearance for their journey to China.

"Non-resident Nigerians in Europe and North America are to avoid transiting France pending the lifting of travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

"Transit passengers to Europe and North America transiting through Paris, must endeavour to present a valid Permanent Resident Permit for their final destination and COVID-19 negative test certificate to enable them entry into France," he said.

Mr Babandede advised all China, Europe and North American bound passengers to strongly abide by these rules to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the countries concerned due to non-compliance. (NAN)