Kenya: Ruto Says No Apologies for Giving to Churches

Sugoi — Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not stop supporting religious organizations and youth empowerment activities, following criticism on his philanthropies.

Ruto has told off those opposed to what he was doing in churches, with Muslims, youth and women empowerment programmes 'to simply look for something else to do for themselves'.

"I sympathize with those who keep on complaining about my giving in churches, going to the church as well as helping youth and women improve their lives," he said, and wondered, "Does it mean they don't have something else to do?"

He was addressing church leaders from Nyamira County who called on him at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Friday. He said he is "not ashamed of his God and is unapologetic of his faith."

He said leaders were elected to among others empower the people, noting that it is through such programmes that can improve livelihoods.

He was responding to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and leaders loyal to him, who question the source of his donations.

"We have seen him giving out every time where does he get that money from and we all know his salary," Raila said, on Ruto's donations to the youth and women across the country.

On Friday, Ruto fired back saying, "Giving in churches and any other place is a personal initiative. If they don't want to give in churches or help the youth, then they can do something else instead of criticizing what I am doing. I mean they should not be bothered with what am doing."

The Deputy President said it was sad that some leaders in the country have become perennial complainers whether in government or in opposition.

"I want to tell those criticizing the church activities that God has helped me to be where I am today. This is why I am ready and willing to help the church among others and they should know that I won't stop," said Ruto.

He said it was unbelievable that some leaders have run out of ideas and were now discussing him instead of focusing their attention on initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Kenyans.

"They should know that Ruto is not a project or programme. It is the name of a person and that they should leave me alone," said Ruto.

"They should know that I am not about to stop in what I am doing and that I am not about to go anywhere," said Ruto.

Present were MPs Joash Nyamako (North Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Mwabu Mabonga (Bumula) and Caleb Kositany (Soy).

Ruto said Jubilee Party was formed with the aim of uniting the country besides accelerating development projects across the country.

"We formed the Jubilee Party with the aim of uniting Kenyans as well as accelerating development across the country.

Addressing the challenges facing the youth and women are part of the issues aimed at improving their lives thus reduce poverty cases," said Ruto.

The Deputy President, at the same time, asked Kenyans to reject political formations based on violence.

He said it was wrong for leaders to use the youth to resort to violence to achieve their selfish gains.

Ruto said it was inconsiderate for the leaders to take advantage of the youth to push their political demands without giving any thought to their wellbeing.

"It has been clear that some leaders have benefited from leadership associated with violence. As Jubilee we resolved since 2013 to ensure politics based on violence and chaos became a thing of the past," said Ruto.

He went on: "Those in Opposition should stop lecturing us because they are the ones who have been thriving on politics based on violence. We know that chaos is in their heads wherever they are."

The MPs said it was wrong for some leaders to use violence to achieve their selfish gains at the expense of thinking about the welfare of the youths.

"As Kenyans we should desist from any acts of violence. We must keep peace at all times," said Nyamoko.

He said all leaders were free to visit any part of the country to sell their political agendas without any fear of being attacked.

"Let us tell our youth not to be misguided by selfish politicians to cause chaos so as to achieve their selfish ends," said Nyamoko.

Kositany told off former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for criticizing the move by the Deputy President to give donations in church besides helping the youth initiate income-generating activities.

"Raila Odinga should just shut up and give us a break. The Deputy President is using his own resources to help Kenyans and we wonder why this is bothering him," said Kositany.

"Odinga cannot stop the Deputy President from doing what he (Raila) doesn't do," added Kositany.

Reverend Robert Manono Ayanga of Seventh Day Adventist said Ruto was the right leader to take over the leadership of the county in 2022.

"As Christians, we know the track record of Ruto. We will stand with one of our own come 2022," said pastor Ayanga.