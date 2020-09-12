Zimbabwe: Job Sikhala's Bail Application Postponed Again As State Files Late Response

Sebastian Mhofu/VOA
Job Sikhala in Harare in January 2018.
11 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala will spend his third weekend behind bars after his bail appeal failed to kick off again Friday at the High Court.

Justice Erica Ndewere was forced to postpone the matter to Monday so she can go through the state's response which was filed a few minutes before the scheduled time for the appeal hearing.

Sikhala is accused of inciting the public to commit violence through videos he posted on social media platforms while in hiding from law enforcement agents.

He denies the charge and argues that individuals have the right to protest and association. He is also challenging his arrest by the police.

Sikhala through his lawyers contends Harare magistrate, Lazini Ncube erred in denying him bail after ruling his offence was serious.

The state's response to his appeal is that his arrest was unlawful and that he has a case to answer.

"The conduct of the appellant at the time of arrest is an important consideration in the bail application. In this case, the appellant was arrested not at his house, but at a certain house in Tynwald whilst he was hiding in the ceiling," the state argues.

"Why would the appellant hide in a ceiling if he did not know that the police were looking for him?"

The state also argued Sikhala, who attempted to escape from law enforcement agents before a charge was furnished against brought against him, was more likely to abscond if granted bail.

The police claim Sikhala was found hiding in a ceiling at a house in Tynwald where they were searching for drugs and weapons.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.