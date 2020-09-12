Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP Patrick Chidakwa Dies in South Africa Hospital

11 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zanu PF MP for Marondera East, Patrick Chidakwa has died from a heart ailment.

A family spokesperson, Richard Mavhunga confirmed Chidakwa died at a private hospital in South Africa.

He said the MP was diabetic and had a heart ailment.

The MDC Alliance Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu also confirmed Chidakwa's death.

"I am learning with sadness of the death of our neighbouring MP Hon. Patrick Chidakwa of Marondera East. May his soul rest in peace," said Matewu.

Before being elected MP for Marondera East in 2018, Chidakwa was a councillor and chair of Marondera Rural District Council.

