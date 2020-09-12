Zimbabwe: ZINASU President Ngadziore Remanded in Custody Over Impala Car Rental Protest

ZIMBABWE National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Godfrey Ngadziore (22) was Friday remanded in custody to Monday for the continuation of his bail hearing by Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

Ngadziore, who was arrested Thursday, is facing charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry.

However, his case could not be heard Friday after Mateko said she was overwhelmed with work.

The state accusing Ngadziore of staging a demonstration at Impala Car Rental in Harare demanding answers after one of the company's vehicles was used in the abduction of trainee journalist Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Muchehiwa was abducted in Bulawayo on 30 July by suspected state agents before he was brutally tortured at an unknown location before he released after three days.

The state accuses Ngadziore, on the day of the demonstration, of having called for the sabotage of Impala Car Rental, and caused the company's employees to run for their lives after he pitched at the company's premises with other protestors who are still on the run.

"On September 8, 2020, the accused who was in the company of about 20 people who are still at large, proceeded to Impala Car Rental located at Number 40 Chiremba Road, Hillside in Harare driving in four vehicles including a Honda Fit registration number ABU 7652, Honda Fit AES 9911 silver in colour, a Toyota Hiace registration AEF 2744 and Honda Airwave without number plates," the state's charge sheet reads.

"Upon arrival at Impala Car Rental's main entrance, the demonstrators disembarked from the vehicles and produced placards which they displayed above their heads for members of the public to see.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The placards were written, #PeoplePower; Impala Stop Enabling Abductions; Justice, Justice, Justice; No to abductions; #Sabotage Impala; #ZimbabweLivesMatter."

The court heard on the day, the demonstrators chanted slogans using a loud hailer while whistling and filming themselves.

"The accused in his own words indicated in the video clip that he wanted all political parties, civic society organisations, and pressure groups to start making noise and sabotage Impala Car Rental operations and cause the company's collapse," said Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti.

"He further indicated that his Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa must know that they are coming for him," added the prosecutor.

The state said Ngadziore and his accomplices took turns in using the loud hailer to call all civic society and pressure groups to come together and act against alleged state abductions.

As a result, Mutsokoti told the court, the accused's actions forced Impala Car Rental employees to fear for their lives and remained in their offices as they could not freely perform their duties.