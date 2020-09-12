Kenya: Court Halts Sh1.7bn Corruption Case Against GDC Ex-Managers

The Sh1.7 billion graft case against nine former managers of the Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) will not be concluded any time soon as the Supreme Court has temporarily stopped the Director of Public Prosecution from proceeding with the trial.

The DPP recommended charges against the officials in November 2015 but the hearing is yet to begin at the Anti-Corruption Court due to petitions challenging the decision.

The besieged former managers have obtained an order from the Supreme Court, directing the DPP, the Chief Magistrate's Court and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to suspend the criminal trial pending determination of an appeal.

In the order issued by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice David Maraga, the court suspended a September 2019 order by the Court of Appeal, that allowed prosecution of the ex-officials.

The application by former GDC Company Secretary Praxidis Namoni Sais seeks suspension of the appellate court's judgement pending hearing and determination of her appeal.

Joint appeal

The judges directed that Ms Saisi's appeal be combined with another filed by her eight colleagues whose prosecution was also suspended in April.

While urging the apex court to suspend execution of the appellate court's ruling, Ms Saisi said that by being dragged through a lengthy criminal trial, her dignity may not be restored if her appeal is not heard.

The judges heard that the continuation of the proceedings in the Anti-Corruption Court will greatly prejudice her and she will be required to defend herself.

The application was heard by CJ Maraga, his deputy Philomena Mwilu and Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.

Her colleagues in the appeal include former managing director Silas Simiyu, Godwin Mwagae Mwawongo, Peter Ayodo Omenda (consultant) and tender committee members Abraham Kipchirchir Saat, Michael Maingi Mbevi, Nicholas Weke, Caleb Mbayi and Bruno Linyiru.