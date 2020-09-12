Tanzania: TCRA Bans Diamond Platnumz's Wasafi FM for 7 Days

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has on Friday, September 11, slapped Wasafi FM with a seven-day ban, a punishment that kicks off on September 12.

The regulator said the punishment was as a result of violating communication regulations and airing abusive language.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam, TCRA's director general James Kilaba said the offence was allegedly committed on August 1, between 8pm and 5pm and on August 4, between 10am to 12pm on two programs the 'Switch' and 'Mashamsamu' respectively, where the presenters aired contents that used abusive language which is contrary to the licensing conditions.

Apart from the ban the station is also supposed to apologise for the remaining hours of Friday September 11.

"From the moment I make this announcement the station is required to stop regular programming and air an apology for the remaining hours of Saturday September 11, before they start serving the ban on September 12," James Kilaba

The ban on Wasafi FM which reportedly owned by Bongo Flava Superstar Diamond Platnumz follows in the heels of Clouds FM and TV which were recently banned for Seven days