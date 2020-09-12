Nigeria: #BBNaija's Brighto Lands First Nollywood Role

11 September 2020
By Jayne Augoye

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Brighto, has landed his first Nollywood role a little over a week after he was evicted from the reality show.

The reality TV star announced on his Instagram that he would be featured in a new movie by a popular Nollywood actress cum producer, Chinyere Wilfred, titled 'Spellbond'.

He is the first Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate to bag a movie role since leaving the reality show.

Interestingly, Erica, who was already a budding actress before she made it to the BBNaija, is yet to land any movie role since her disqualification on Sunday night.

Brighto, real name Bright Ezekiel, is a trained marine engineer and sailor. He was the ninth housemate to be evicted from the show and was evicted on August 30.

Brighto was evicted alongside Tolanibaj and his love interest in the BBNaija house, Wathoni.

He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt. He also had a stint in the aviation sector.

